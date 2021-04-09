Automagic cloud hosting
for awesome teams

From prototypes to production-ready applications, Scalingo empowers software teams to manage entire application lifecycles without sysadmin knowledge.
30 days free trial / No credit card required / GDPR compliant

OR
Sign up with email
Scalingo is trusted by more than 300 teams hosting more than 2500 applications

Deliver web projects faster than ever

Without handling servers, without system administration knowledge

|
  • Build

    Just push your code, your application stack and dependencies are automagically detected and packaged.

  • Deploy

    Instant deployment, instant availability, instant work makes continuous delivery possible. Without DevOps.

  • Scale

    Start small, grow later, from a prototype to a production-grade infrastructure, instantly, billed by the minute.

Host any kind of project

Our mission is to remove the pain of handling servers, application stacks, software dependencies and databases.

Web applications

Deploy your code in seconds. All languages supported (PHP, Python, Ruby, Node, Java, etc.).

View Details

Databases as a Service

Provision your PostgreSQL, MySQL, MongoDB, Redis, Elasticsearch, InfluxDB database in seconds.

View Details

IoT applications

Developers of IoT applications deserve the same cloud hosting agility that web developers enjoy every day.

View Details

Continuous development
made easy with controls

  • Unlimited scaling (auto and manual)

    From 1 to 100 containers in seconds, to handle a peak of traffic or absorb your usual growth, with end-to-end automated processes taking care of continuous deployment.

  • Security, Data Privacy and GDPR compliance

    Dedicated resources are allocated for your application. All your containers are isolated from others with security built-in: we take care of OS and software stacks security fixes.

  • Integrations & tools (GitHub, Slack, ...)

    Automagically deploy code using the tools developers know and love, Scalingo provides deep integrations with GitHub, Gitlab, Slack and more thanks to our API and Command Line Client.

Our customers see immediate benefits

More Agility

Homogeneous deployment pipelines let you push your code several times per day on many different environments. It's unlimited and takes no time.

Better Cost Efficiency

With fewer operation tasks, you save time to achieve more: more deployments, more features implemented, more bugs fixed. More value to your customers and your business.

Serenity

With security built-in, your data are safely guarded and backed up. Our reactive support team get your back. Quality Assurance of your projects goes up.

One platform
for all your databases

With a single click, you can provision a highly performant database in the cloud. Scale seamlessly and instantly from sandbox instances to high memory instances.

View All »
  • PostgreSQL
  • MySQL
  • MongoDB
  • Redis
  • Elasticsearch
  • InfluxDB

40+ languages and frameworks supported

All your favorite langages and frameworks, extensibles with buildpacks.

View All »
Ruby on Rails logo
NodeJS logo
PHP logo
Python logo
Java logo
MeteorJS logo
Elixir logo
Go logo
Haskell logo
Ruby logo
Scala logo
Sinatra logo
Django logo
Phoenix logo
Java Play framework logo
Flask logo
Symfony logo
Laravel logo
Zend Framework logo
Express logo
They love Scalingo

Hundreds of companies are already experiencing happiness for their developers and improved time to market for their web projects.

read customer stories
Last articles from our blog

News, tutorials, customer success and more.

April 09, 2021

12 reasons why your app won’t scale

Scaling is being able to handle more traffic (more page views, more simultaneous users) without service degradation. It is needed when your service works well and attract new users, your growth is viral, your app appears on a TV show or just after you shoot an email to your 250k prospects. To be able to scale, you and
March 15, 2021

PHP 8 is available on Scalingo!

PHP 8.0 is a major update of the PHP language. We made it available on Scalingo!
February 09, 2021

FinOps : How to optimize the cost of the cloud?

Everything you need to know about FinOps with our guide: the reasons for its existence, optimization solutions and best practices for its implementation.
view all articles

Our mission is to bring magic
to agile teams daily life

Scalingo is a high-availability (99.9% SLA) Platform as a Service (PaaS).
Our mission is to remove the pain of handling servers, application stacks, software dependencies and databases.

We bring magic to tech teams by providing a fully managed and production-ready hosting platform for all your web and IoT projects.
Scalingo is about empowering software teams to manage entire application life cycles without direct involvement of ops/admin.

Our supporters
Région Grand Est Accélérateur Scal'E-nov
Our technological partners
3DS Outscale MongoDB