Automagic cloud hosting
for awesome teams
From prototypes to production-ready applications, Scalingo empowers software teams to manage entire application lifecycles without sysadmin knowledge.
Deliver web projects faster than ever
Without handling servers, without system administration knowledge
Build
Just push your code, your application stack and dependencies are automagically detected and packaged.
Deploy
Instant deployment, instant availability, instant work makes continuous delivery possible. Without DevOps.
Scale
Start small, grow later, from a prototype to a production-grade infrastructure, instantly, billed by the minute.
Host any kind of project
Our mission is to remove the pain of handling servers, application stacks, software dependencies and databases.
Web applications
Deploy your code in seconds. All languages supported (PHP, Python, Ruby, Node, Java, etc.).
Databases as a Service
Provision your PostgreSQL, MySQL, MongoDB, Redis, Elasticsearch, InfluxDB database in seconds.
IoT applications
Developers of IoT applications deserve the same cloud hosting agility that web developers enjoy every day.
Continuous development
made easy with controls
Unlimited scaling (auto and manual)
From 1 to 100 containers in seconds, to handle a peak of traffic or absorb your usual growth, with end-to-end automated processes taking care of continuous deployment.
Security, Data Privacy and GDPR compliance
Dedicated resources are allocated for your application. All your containers are isolated from others with security built-in: we take care of OS and software stacks security fixes.
Integrations & tools (GitHub, Slack, ...)
Automagically deploy code using the tools developers know and love, Scalingo provides deep integrations with GitHub, Gitlab, Slack and more thanks to our API and Command Line Client.
Our customers see immediate benefits
More Agility
Homogeneous deployment pipelines let you push your code several times per day on many different environments. It's unlimited and takes no time.
Better Cost Efficiency
With fewer operation tasks, you save time to achieve more: more deployments, more features implemented, more bugs fixed. More value to your customers and your business.
Serenity
With security built-in, your data are safely guarded and backed up. Our reactive support team get your back. Quality Assurance of your projects goes up.
One platform
for all your databases
With a single click, you can provision a highly performant database in the cloud. Scale seamlessly and instantly from sandbox instances to high memory instances.View All »
40+ languages and frameworks supported
All your favorite langages and frameworks, extensibles with buildpacks.View All »
Hundreds of companies are already experiencing happiness for their developers and improved time to market for their web projects.
Our mission is to bring magic
to agile teams daily life
Scalingo is a high-availability (99.9% SLA) Platform as a Service (PaaS).
Our mission is to remove the pain of handling servers, application stacks, software dependencies and databases.
We bring magic to tech teams by providing a fully managed and production-ready hosting platform for all your web and IoT projects.
Scalingo is about empowering software teams to manage entire application life cycles without direct involvement of ops/admin.